Cut your own Christmas tree at the 5th annual Red Cedar Holiday Harvest

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free event on Saturday to help families cut down their own tree.

The 5th annual Red Cedar Holiday Harvest is a free event for families to come out and cut down their own red cedar tree to take home and decorate.

Red Cedar trees, which are an invasive species, grow throughout the Roger Schultz Community Park, off Miller Parkway in Manhattan.

While there will be some saws available for use, participants are asked to bring along their own saw if they have it, however, chainsaws are prohibited.

“If you don’t have a truck, you can just show up, and cut your tree down. We’ll tag your tree, put your name and your address on your tree and the Homes for Humanity have decided this year to help us out with their box truck, so you can put it in their box truck. They will deliver it to your house for a small donation that goes to a good cause.” Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department, Recreation Supervisor, Ryan McKee says.

Britt’s Farm will be over hayrack rides within the park to get to the trees, and Varsity Donuts will be providing donuts for the event. Face coverings are required and socially distancing will be strongly encouraged during the event.

Roger Schultz Community Park is located at 810 Loma Ridge Drive in Manhattan.

