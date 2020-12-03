Advertisement

Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As we get closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, one concern is whether people will be willing to take a new and unproven shot, but three former presidents have agreed to do so to help soothe Americans’ fears.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the coronavirus vaccine, once one has been approved. They confirmed they would be willing to do so publicly to help promote its safety and encourage others to do the same.

Many experts believe the Federal Drug Administration is getting very close to approving one or more vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will prioritize healthcare workers and people living in long-term healthcare facilities to receive a vaccine once approved.

The coronavirus has killed more than 273,000 people in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
KDHE shortens COVID-19 quarantine periods
Stormont Vail gets Regeneron to fight against COVID-19
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Toby
Wednesday’s Child - Toby
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses continued unemployment system concerns
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Benjamin Rudeen
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Benjamin Rudeen