Dodge City man gets 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

MGN Image(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Dodge City man has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Dodge City man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine.

According to McAllister, Danny Del Real, 31, of Dodge City, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing methamphetamine.

McAllister said in October of 2018, a confidential informant that was working with the Dodge City Police Department paid Del Real $5,000 to purchase around one pound of methamphetamine. He said when tested, the package contained the equivalent of around eight-tenths of one pound of pure methamphetamine.

McAllister said he commended the Dodge City Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.

