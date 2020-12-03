Community Blood Center to offer antibody testing on all donations through Dec. 16

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community Blood Center will be conducting COVID-19 antibody tests on all donations collected within until December 16.

CBC says all blood donations collected from December 2 to the 16th will be tested for antibodies, which help fight off the virus and can provide protection against reinfection. If antibodies are found, donors will be asked to participate in the Blood Center’s convalescent plasma program, which is used to help patients with serious COVID-19 infections.

Donors will receive a letter within two weeks of their donation detailing the results of their antibody tests.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call 877-468-6844.

