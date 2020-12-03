Advertisement

Community Blood Center to offer antibody testing on all donations through Dec. 16

Antibody testing graphic.
Antibody testing graphic.(MGN)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community Blood Center will be conducting COVID-19 antibody tests on all donations collected within until December 16.

CBC says all blood donations collected from December 2 to the 16th will be tested for antibodies, which help fight off the virus and can provide protection against reinfection. If antibodies are found, donors will be asked to participate in the Blood Center’s convalescent plasma program, which is used to help patients with serious COVID-19 infections.

Donors will receive a letter within two weeks of their donation detailing the results of their antibody tests.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call 877-468-6844.

-Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
KDHE shortens COVID-19 quarantine periods
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

K-State now offers voluntary asymptomatic testing for faculty, staff
NOTO collects items for Topeak Rescue Mission in new NOTO Cares Challenge
Wichita man pleads guilty to gas station armed robberies
(FILE)
City of Wamego passes mask ordinance