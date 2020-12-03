City of Wamego passes mask ordinance

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Wamego has passed a city-wide mask ordinance for residents, businesses and visitors.

The City of Wamego says it is now requiring residents to wear masks or face coverings to prioritize the protection of the health, safety, welfare and economic well-being of its residents and businesses. It said the city is facing a crisis due to COVID-19 that is resulting in illness, quarantines, school closures and the temporary closures of businesses, which results in lost wages and financial hardships.

According to the City, recent months have seen COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths spike, in Kansas and around the country. It said the virus presents a serious threat to residents and wearing a mask in public is the easiest and most effective way to protect each other. It said the mask mandate is not only safe but necessary to avoid more restrictive local measures like school closures.

The City said the new mask ordinance requires masks or face coverings to cover mouths and noses. It said masks must be worn in any indoor public space, any outdoor public space where social distancing cannot be maintained while getting medical services and while waiting for public transportation services.

According to the city, businesses and organizations must require employees to wear a mask while working with customers, when any other person is in their space, wherever food is being made or packaged, when working in common areas and when a customer is in the facility.

The city said those exempt from the ordinance are those under 5 years old, those with a medical condition, those that are deaf or hard of hearing, those that are seated at a restaurant while eating or drinking, athletes that are engaged in physical activity, those in court-related proceedings.

According to the City, mandating the mask ordinance will face a $25 fine.

The city said the ordinance will be effective until Feb. 2, 2021.

