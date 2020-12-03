Advertisement

California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

