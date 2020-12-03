Better Business Bureau warns about rise in online pet scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dodge City native Zoe Nicolet began living on her own in April and was looking to share her space.

“Of course the next step was to get my own fur babies to love on,” she recounted Wednesday.

She began an online search for a pair of Siamese kittens from the same litter and thought she found a breeder that fit her situation.

“I finally found this website who offered to ship the kittens and that was really appealing to me because it was during COVID, right at the beginning when we were scared to travel.”

That website was KianaSiameseKittens.com, a website that has since been shut down.

Nicolet and the “breeder” were primarily communicating through email and reached an agreement to ship the kittens for a price of $900.

The breeder wanted Nicolet to send the money through a peer to peer cash sending app, which concerned her.

The breeder then called her and Nicolet said alarm bells went off in her head.

Nicolet described the breeder as one that did not match the online persona and said he had broken English.

She did not send over the money and upon further research found reviews and cat photos posted on the website were copy and pasted from all across the internet.

Nicolet became prey to one of 3,969 pet scams reported to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in 2020, higher than amount reported in 2018 and 2019 combined.

The BBB estimates that number to be up to 4,300 scams by the end of the year with about $3.1 million in losses.

The BBB found puppies to be the most common ploy in pet scams with about 12 percent of complaints involving kittens and cats.

Data from the Federal Trade Commission scams involving kittens have more than doubled since 2017.

Denise Groene, State Director for the BBB said scammers follow market trends and more people staying at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic creates ample opportunity for people to fall victim to a fake pet scam.

“Folks feel like they have more time at home for the training and everything else that comes along with a puppy so this has created more opportunities for scammers to cash in on taking advantage of consumers,” she said.

According to the BBB, 80 percent of online ads for puppies are fake scams.

Groene said it’s important to be vigilant when searching for a pet online.

“These scammers have created websites that sometimes even mirror a legitimate breeder, so they’ll take images off a legitimate breeder’s website, create their own and put those images on there so that way when you go and look at these puppies they don’t look anything out of the ordinary,” she said.

“You need to be looking for bad grammar on a website looking for contact information, where this breeder located how you can get a hold of them.”

She said to keep in mind the method of communication a breeder uses.

“If they only have an email address that’s the only way you’re able to communicate with them and a lot of scammers don’t want you to contact them over the phone they want to do everything over email.”

Groene added scam breeders have been using COVID-19 gathering restrictions as a tactic for a victim to not see a pet before sending money for one.

She said there is another format popularized by the pandemic to see if the offer is legitimate.

“Ask to set up a video conference with that breeder so that way you can at least see the dog know that it exists and anytime a legitimate breeder gets one of those requests, they’re likely to accommodate that.”

Groene said pet scammers target people who are looking for a specific breed.

She said a reverse image search of animal photos, among other research, helps when searching for a pet online.

“Anytime you’re purchasing anything online you have to take that extra step of checking out that business,” she said.

“They may say one thing on their website definitely check that out but also do your own due diligence a quick Google search will give a lot of information about a company’s history.”

Emi Griess, the Communications Coordinator for the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka urged people to consider more than how a pet looks.

“I think the most important part of the pet is their personality and how they mesh with your family,” she said.

“If you can, try to be open minded when you come in and not just stop at how the pet looks but really meet them and see if their personality is a good fit for your family because that’s going to be most important thing in the long run.”

Griess said a lot of good can come from seeing an animal in person, or rather, in fur.

“Sometimes you click with an animal you don’t think you would’ve online or walk through the kennels and that one animal gives you that look or something,” she said. “It’s really special to see the falling in love that happens here at our shelters.”

Nicolet eventually did find two Siamese kittens from the same litter, but looking back on her situation, she said patience is key when searching for a pet.

“Haste makes waste when it comes to that stuff don’t be so rushed or desperate for a cat or pet that you wind up prey to one of these scams.”

Pet scams can be reported here the BBB’s scam tracker can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.