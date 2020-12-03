Advertisement

Arrest made in Riley Co. rape investigation

MGN image
MGN image(MGN Image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has made an arrest in relation to a rape investigation of a minor.

The Riley County Police Department says officers filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on Nov. 24, around 4:40 p.m. It said officers listed the victim as a 12-year-old female and the suspect as a 23-year-old male that was known to her.

According to RCPD, on Dec. 1, around 1 p.m., Tavian Garrett, 23, of Manhattan was arrested in connection with five counts of rape and five counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. It said Garrett was issued a bond of $350,000 and is confined to the Riley County Jail.

Fort Riley says Garrett is an active duty soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Division. The post’s law enforcement team assisted with the arrrest and is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
Stormont Vail gets Regeneron to fight against COVID-19
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Chandler court hearing ends in minutes Tuesday

Latest News

As the Better Business Bureau warns of a spike in online pet scams, Topeka's Helping Hands...
Better Business Bureau warns about rise in online pet scams
As the Better Business Bureau warns of a spike in online pet scams, Topeka's Helping Hands...
Better Business Bureau warns about increase in pet scams
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
LDCPH opens enrollment for COVID-19 vaccination program for Douglas Co. healthcare employers