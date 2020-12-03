Arrest made in Riley Co. rape investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has made an arrest in relation to a rape investigation of a minor.

The Riley County Police Department says officers filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on Nov. 24, around 4:40 p.m. It said officers listed the victim as a 12-year-old female and the suspect as a 23-year-old male that was known to her.

According to RCPD, on Dec. 1, around 1 p.m., Tavian Garrett, 23, of Manhattan was arrested in connection with five counts of rape and five counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. It said Garrett was issued a bond of $350,000 and is confined to the Riley County Jail.

Fort Riley says Garrett is an active duty soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Division. The post’s law enforcement team assisted with the arrrest and is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.