Application deadline for Court of Appeals vacancy fast approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Court of Appeals Nominating Commission has announced the application deadline for a Court of Appeals vacancy.

Kansas Courts says the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission announced the application deadline for those interested in applying for the vacancy that will be created with the Supreme Court appointment of Melissa Taylor Standridge.

According to the Court, applications for the vacancy will be due on Wednesday, Dec. 23, by 3 p.m. It said those interested should contact JudicialApplications@ks.gov for application materials.

The Court said the interview days and schedule will be announced at a later date and all updates can be found here.

According to the Court, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-01 on Jan. 28, 2020, which established the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission. It said under Kansas law, Gov. Kelly appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Senate. It said the Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, conduct interviews and then submit three nominees for Gov. Kelly to consider.

