Wednesday night forecast: Snow chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A southern shift to the storm system will limit who gets precipitation and how much snow falls tonight.

Right now the bulk of the precipitation and snowfall accumulation will be near I-35 with flurries as far north as I-70. Right now think most of the accumulation will stay at 0.5″ or less with some spots getting up to 1″. Again it doesn’t take much to create problems on the roads so make sure you check the latest conditions before heading out in case you need to give yourself extra time. Unfortunately this will be our only chance of precipitation for the first week of December, monitoring a storm system NEXT weekend (Dec 12) that may bring the next chance for much needed moisture.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. May have a brief period of a rain/snow mix before changing to snow overnight. Most of the precipitation will occur after midnight and mainly occur near I-35 but some flurries could get as far north as I-70. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a few flurries before 10am mainly near I-35, we’ll have decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Highs will be near seasonal if not above average for this time of year beginning Friday lasting into the first half of next week. There will be a weak cold front that will push through this weekend but other than a few clouds, it’ll just bring slightly cooler temperatures Sunday vs Saturday.

Taking Action:

The storm system tonight into tomorrow morning isn’t looking as impactful or as widespread as it did earlier in the week. If you’re south of I-70 still consider an early start to the day tomorrow to allow for extra travel time in case roads are slick but areas north may not have to worry about any travel hazards at all because of dry conditions.

