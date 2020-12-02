Wednesday forecast: Dry today, snow chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A southern shift to the storm system will limit who gets precipitation and how much snow falls tonight. Will keep the area dry today with highs in the mid-upper 40s so with the warmer afternoon than expected that will result in a slower trend of any precipitation in the area to changeover to snow as temperatures cool tonight.

Right now the bulk of the precipitation and snowfall accumulation will be near I-35 with flurries as far north as I-70. Right now think most of the accumulation will stay at 0.5″ or less with some spots getting up to 1″. Again it doesn’t take much to create problems on the roads so make sure you check the latest conditions before heading out in case you need to give yourself extra time. Unfortunately this will be our only chance of precipitation for the first week of December, monitoring a storm system NEXT weekend (Dec 12) that may bring the next chance for much needed moisture.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Some low 50s can’t be ruled out. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. May have a brief period of a rain/snow mix before changing to snow overnight. Most of the precipitation will be near I-35 but some flurries could get up along I-70. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a few flurries early mainly near I-35, decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Highs will be near seasonal if not above average for this time of year beginning Friday lasting into the first half of next week. There will be a weak cold front that will push through this weekend but other than a few clouds, it’ll just bring slightly cooler temperatures Sunday vs Saturday.

Taking Action:

The storm system tonight into tomorrow morning isn’t looking as impactful as it did earlier in the week. If you’re south of I-70 still consider an early start to the day tomorrow to allow for extra travel time in case roads are slick but areas north may not have to worry about any travel hazards at all. Obviously changes can still be made so keep checking back throughout the day for updates. Remember if the forecast changes it doesn’t mean we don’t know what we’re doing, it means we’re doing our job looking at the latest conditions and models and adjusting the forecast.

Check back later today for updates (WIBW)

