Advertisement

WATCH: Actress Chrissy Metz lends support to Topeka holiday tradition

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A friendship with a Topeka family has actress, singer and author Chrissy Metz lending her support to this year’s SLI Festival of Trees.

Metz visited with 13′s Melissa Brunner about the connection, and the spirit of giving.

Be sure to bid on Metz’ donation and other items in the SLI Festival of Trees silent auction at slifestivaloftrees.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
Stormont Vail gets Regeneron to fight against COVID-19
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Chandler court hearing ends in minutes Tuesday

Latest News

As the Better Business Bureau warns of a spike in online pet scams, Topeka's Helping Hands...
Better Business Bureau warns about rise in online pet scams
As the Better Business Bureau warns of a spike in online pet scams, Topeka's Helping Hands...
Better Business Bureau warns about increase in pet scams
MGN image
Arrest made in Riley Co. rape investigation
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
LDCPH opens enrollment for COVID-19 vaccination program for Douglas Co. healthcare employers