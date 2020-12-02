Topeka City Council discuss Ramada hotel district update, transition of zoo management

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council held a public hearing regarding the future of the downtown Ramada hotel and convention center.

The council heard from owner Jim Parrish, asking them to consider establishing the property as a community improvement district.

It would allow him to add an additional 2% sales tax to the goods and retails sales that occur on that property.

Parrish says he would use the increased funds to make much needed improvements to the hotel, such as landscape repairs and a fire suppressant system replacement.

The council will vote on the ordinance at next week’s meeting.

The council also further discussed transitioning ownership of the Topeka Zoo to the non-profit, Friends Of The Topeka Zoo.

Jessica Lamendola, Director Of Financial Services told the council that FOTZ is requesting 2.2 million dollars for operation and general maintenance expenses.

The council was presented a model showing in detail what exactly the proposed management fee would cover.

City Manager, Brent trout told the rest of the council financial services would be available in the coming weeks to answer any more of their questions.

