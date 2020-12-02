Advertisement

Topeka City Council discuss Ramada hotel district update, transition of zoo management

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council held a public hearing regarding the future of the downtown Ramada hotel and convention center.

The council heard from owner Jim Parrish, asking them to consider establishing the property as a community improvement district.

It would allow him to add an additional 2% sales tax to the goods and retails sales that occur on that property.

Parrish says he would use the increased funds to make much needed improvements to the hotel, such as landscape repairs and a fire suppressant system replacement.

The council will vote on the ordinance at next week’s meeting.

The council also further discussed transitioning ownership of the Topeka Zoo to the non-profit, Friends Of The Topeka Zoo.

Jessica Lamendola, Director Of Financial Services told the council that FOTZ is requesting 2.2 million dollars for operation and general maintenance expenses.

The council was presented a model showing in detail what exactly the proposed management fee would cover.

City Manager, Brent trout told the rest of the council financial services would be available in the coming weeks to answer any more of their questions.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Chandler court hearing ends in minutes Tuesday
Michael Gonzales, Katrina Glaspie and Evalt Catling Jr. were arrested following a Monday...
Three arrested following Monday morning high speed chase through two counties
Stormont Vail gets Regeneron to fight against COVID-19
Gov. Kelly Calling on Congress to pass economic relief package
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 30-year-old California man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in...
California man seriously injured in car-semi crash in Douglas County
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
First Alert Snow Tonight
Wednesday forecast: Dry today, snow chance tonight
Not as much snow as models were indicating a couple days ago
Dry today, snow chance tonight