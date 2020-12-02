Advertisement

Stormont Vail gets Regeneron to fight against COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has gotten its first allocation of Regeneron.

Stormont Vail Health says it has gotten an allocation of a monoclonal antibody therapeutic drug, Regeneron, that can be used to treat patients with COVID-19.

According to Stormont Vail, the shipment of Regeneron is in addition to another monoclonal antibody therapy, Bamlanivimab, which started to be administered to appropriate patients on Nov. 16.

Stormont Vail said both products will be used for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19, in the early stages of the virus, before it has progressed to the need for hospitalization.

Stormont Vail said it only has a limited supply of both therapies.

