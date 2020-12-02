Stormont Vail converts more rooms to negative pressure rooms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is in the process of converting more patient rooms into negative pressure rooms to increase its ability to care for COVID-19 patients that require hospitalization.

The Stormont Vail Health Scorecard shows that the hospital has a total of 87 in-patients that have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

According to the scorecard, 29.9% of patients are testing positive for the virus. It said community spread is shown at 5% and has an uncontrolled spread at 10%. It said this includes symptomatic patients at testing locations across the region.

The scorecard shows that 447 COVID-19 tests were given on Tuesday, Dec. 1., while telehealth visits saw 774 calls, which is the most it has had in a single day. It said it is shifting many appointments online to keep patients and team members safe.

Additionally, Stormont Vail said to help with the higher number of COVID-19 patients it is seeing, it is increasing the number of patient rooms that have negative pressure. It said it had 79 negative pressure rooms and is now in the process of converting another 57 rooms, which will bring its total to 136 negative pressure rooms. It said a negative pressure room helps with control of the infection.

The scorecard also shows that 89% of the hospital’s medical beds are in use and 87% of its ICU beds are in use. It shows that there have been 852 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic in the region. It also shows that 115 of patients hospitalized have succumbed to the virus while 650 have recovered.

Stormont Vail is urging residents to do their part to slow the spread of the virus while the nation waits on the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. It said they can do this by wearing a facemask, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when possible.

