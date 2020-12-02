SOTO, NETO Ride-To-Work pilot programs to sunset at end of December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Metro SOTO and NETO Ride-To-Work programs will end on Dec. 31.

Topeka Metro says a three-year pilot project that was meant to provide reliable workforce transportation is expected to end on Dec. 31. It said the first phase began in December of 2017 when the Topeka Joint Economic Development Council allocated funding for a one year project. It said under the name of SOTO, or South Topeka, the service was focused on 24/7 transportation that would service businesses near the South Topeka Kanza Fire Commerce Park, where limited, unreliable or overly expensive transportation services existed.

According to Topeka Metro, the participants in the project were JEDO, the Topeka Partnership, Capital City Taxi, Topeka Metro and individual employers. It said JEDO was a primary funding source for the project. It said Topeka Partnership focused on outreach and communication with employers as part of their role in economic development. It said Capital City Taxi was the service provider. It said it acted as the administrative pass-through for JEDO funds as well as service analysis and reporting. It said the initial employers participating in the program were Bimbo Bakeries, Frito Lay, Home Depot, Target Distribution Center, Mars, Maximus/KanCare, R&R Pallet and JB Turner & Sons Roofing & Sheet Metal.

Topeka Metro said the program started on Jan. 1, 2018. It said by September, the program saw 1,500 rides per month. It said feedback from the program was positive from SOTO employees, however, with the year ending, the designated JEDO funds that supported the program were running low. It said due to this, JEDO awarded another $7,800 to keep the program going. It said this allowed it to plan for Phase 2 of the program.

According to Topeka Metro, while voting to award more funding to the program, JEDO members questioned whether there would be more areas in the city that could benefit from the program. It said on Dec. 12, 2018, after working with businesses in the north Topeka industrial area, JEDO approved an additional service for the north and east side of Topeka, known as NETO. It said employers that participated like Goodyear, HF Mixing Group, Petro Deli, JM Smucker and all 5 Reser’s locations joined NETO. It said the official launch of the service began on Dec. 18, 2018.

Topeka Metro said with both SOTO and NETO now being three-year programs, the cost of each trip shared between the passenger, JEDO and the employers. It said it was structured so that in the first year the passenger pays $5 cash and JEDO would pay the remainder. It said in the second year, the passenger would pay $5 and the remainder would be split between JEDO and the employer. It said in the final year, the passenger would pay $5 and the employer would pay the remainder.

According to Topeka Metro, as the program progressed, some businesses in both SOTO and NETO began to withdraw from the program due to employees not using it as much or tightening budgets and changes in priorities. It said currently, only two of the eight businesses in SOTO are still participating. It said out of the original six businesses that began participating in NETO, only three are left participating in the program.

Topeka Metro said on Sept. 9, 2020, JEDO asked a workforce task group to be convened to review the pilots by looking at performance and use data outcomes during the project phases, as well as getting feedback from employers. It said the Workforce Transportation Taskforce, which was made up of elected officials, providers and employers, was made and held meetings over three months.

According to Topeka Metro, the Taskforce recommended allowing both the SOTO and NETO pilot projects to phase out on Dec. 31, 2020. It said a communication notice was sent to all current or previous employers to warn them of the sunset of the transportation pilots and to provide potential new options for workplace transportation. It said to benefit and support the needs of the employers and their employees, the WTT recommended the following for consideration by JEDO:

Transportation Management Association

Transportation Demand Management

Transportation Network Companies (i.e., Uber/Lyft)

Microtransit

Vanpool/Rideshare

Alternative taxi providers

Entrepreneurial options

Topeka Metro said Taskforce participants will help employers with information so that they may develop their options for workforce transportation resources. It said employers could be eligible for funding assistance through JEDO for the implementation of these options.

