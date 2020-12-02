BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff John Merchant is bringing information to residents to protect them from holiday scams.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says with Christmas just around the corner, he would like to provide residents with information on safety from scams.

Merchant said with the holiday season, many areas see a definite increase in people trying to scam others. He said in order to make the season more enjoyable and productive, he would like to pass along a few tips to make residents a little more prepared and keep from becoming a victim of a scam. He said the main focus is to never give out personal information over the phone or computer. He said many scammers are very smooth and convincing.

According to Merchant, there are many different scams making it almost impossible to keep track of them all. He said scams range from individuals claiming to be relatives of residents and are in desperate need of money, to residents being notified that they have won large amounts of money overseas and all that is needed is bank account information to be able to receive the funds.

Merchant said he is asking residents to remember this, “if something sounds too good to be true, it is most likely a scam.”

According to Merchant, no one is going to randomly give away cash or vehicles. He said these scammers make a living by convincing a small percentage of people to send them money or provide personal information and the longer residents are kept on the phone, the easier it is for them to get personal information. He said new scams are evolving constantly, so as a rule of thumb, never give out personal information over the phone or computer.

Merchant said there are also IRS scams, Social Security scams, Publishers Clearing House scams, Unemployment scams, home repair scams, computer scams, car warranty scams and inheritance scams, just to name a few. He said if a resident is unsure of an issue that may be a scam, they should contact local law enforcement immediately. He said scammers that call repeatedly can sometimes be deterred by telling them to contact local enforcement and provide them with the agency’s phone number. He said if a scammer knows law enforcement is involved, they usually change targets.

According to Merchant, interior lighting can make a huge difference when burglars are looking for a place to break in. He said a dark home at regular hours shows that no one is home and sets up a routine for burglars. He said from this they can see what a family’s schedule is like. He said a way to alter this is to buy inexpensive timers for lamps that show activity in the home and simulates that it is occupied. He said radios and TVs can also be put on timers. He said trusted family and friends can also turn on lights or electronics during the day or night to give the appearance of an inhabited home.

Merchant said exterior lights also deter burglars. He said most potential burglars will not choose a well-lit residence to break into for fear of being seen. He said there are several lighting choices available. He said motion detection and heat motion detection are the best, followed by dusk to dawn “eye” lights and lastly those controlled by a switch in the home. He said some homeowners use security cameras that have exterior lights in the perimeter of their home. It said placebo security cameras also available and look realistic to potential home invaders but are just a decoy. He said when porch lights are left on all day so the area is lit at night, this could be an indication that the family is not home, as well as an accumulation of mail and newspapers. He said trail cameras are becoming more popular and there are currently models on the market that have a “black flash” which means they are almost undetectable at night.

According to the Sheriff, home safes are also a good choice so that families can store valuables in them with greater peace of mind knowing they are secure. He said the better quality home safes are a good investment if they are properly anchored. He said to make sure to anchor the safes as recommended by the manufacturer or intruders can carry them out of the home. He said to never keep the key or combination to the safes where an intruder can easily find them.

Merchant said alarm systems are also ideal, but in rural areas response time is a factor. He said alarm company signs and decals in windows help deter home invasions and most burglars will not attempt to break in where alarm systems are in place. He said another tip is to not write an alarm security code on or near the keypad of the system. He said a loud alarm is very effective when the secured area of the home is breached. He said this usually sends the criminal running and the louder, the better, especially in rural areas. He said many people use security cameras so that they can monitor offsite when they are not home and are very good options.

According to Merchant, other things burglars are not fond of are fences with gates that have to be manipulated for entrance and exit. He said families that have either an inside or outside dog that alerts them or neighbors by barking is also a good choice. He said driveway alarms that sound when vehicles drive over them are a good investment as well.

Merchant said trustable neighbors a benefit. He said the neighbors helping neighbors is the original “neighborhood watch.” He said they look out for each other and are able to watch out for families’ homes when they are away. He said neighbors can help in various ways like picking up mail, mowing yards or shoveling snow to give the appearance that the home is occupied. He said doing a walk around outside of the home to check for damages or break-in or parking in the unoccupied driveway will also give the appearance that someone is home.

According to Merchant, it is always a good idea to get to know neighbors and build a network of friends to help each other in an emergency. he said neighbors know what is usual in their neighborhoods and if strange vehicles or people are driving or walking around the neighborhood they can call local law enforcement to gain as much information as possible.

The Sheriff said if residents have a vacant house or property in a remote area, they should make sure to check on it often or have a trusted relative or friend look after the area. He said a lot of scrappers are looking for locations that are “off the grid” where they are able to sneak in and steal items like copper wire, metal, antiques or anything valuable. He said several suggestions to keep properties like these are guard dogs, security or trail cameras, fences and locked gates to keep intruders out. He said routine visits to the property at varying times of the day or night so a pattern cannot be established is also a good choice.

Merchant said if families are considering buying gifts from the internet, they should keep in mind that if they are not home when that box arrives, the longer they are gone, the easier they can be stolen. He said residents should consider being home when they are scheduled for delivery or ask a friend or relative to pick up packages to keep them safe until the resident can return.

According to the Sheriff, residents should also consider breaking down boxes of large ticket items so that they cannot be seen. He said recognizable boxes could tempt potential thieves to break in and steal it. He said if families are going away for the holidays, they should be sure not to mention this on their voicemail or social media until after they return.

Finally, Merchant said engraving names or other personal identifiers on valuable property, like TVs and computers will be a good way to identify them if they get stolen. He said to not engrave social security numbers on the property. He said that VINs of vehicles, ATVs and more as well as serial numbers, make and model numbers of all guns and property should be recorded and put in a safe place for identification purposes. He said pictures or using a video camera should also be used to document anything of value. He said these records should be kept ina safe place at the home and another location in case of fire or misplacement. He said receipts of larger or more valuable items should be kept for insurance purposes and identification. He said if a lPresidenteaves their wallet, purse or credit card information, this information should also be recorded in case of theft. He said this could also be valuable if a wallet or purse is ever stolen.

Merchant said while nothing is ever a sure bet, these tips are meant to give families an edge in securing their home against invasion and helping identify their property if it is recovered. He said to contact the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement if residents have any questions or concerns.

Merchant said if residents see anything that is out of the ordinary, they should try to safely get more information and call local law enforcement immediately. He said any identifiers like a license plate number, color or type of vehicle, number of occupants, person descriptors and more can help with locating the individual.

