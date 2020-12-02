Advertisement

Second half surge leads to #7 KU win over #20 Kentucky

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) in action against Duke during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) in action against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(WIBW)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBW) - With a 23-point, ten-rebound performance by KU redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson, the #7 Jayhawks overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to beat #20 Kentucky Monday night 65-62.

Junior Ochai Agbaji added 17 points and five rebounds, while Christian Braun pulled down 13 boards and pitched in eight points.

The Wildcats had a chance to send the game to overtime down three with ten seconds left, but a three-point attempt by Kentucky senior Davion Mintz was no good.

KU moves to 2-1 on the year. Next up, the Jayhawks will return to Allen Fieldhouse to play their home opener against Washburn Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Emporia State postpones men's basketball games, lady's head coach tests positive for COVID-19
K-State restricts attendance at Bramlage Coliseum basketball games
Washburn men's basketball wins home opener over UCO, 81-71
