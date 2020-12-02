Second half surge leads to #7 KU win over #20 Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBW) - With a 23-point, ten-rebound performance by KU redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson, the #7 Jayhawks overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to beat #20 Kentucky Monday night 65-62.

Junior Ochai Agbaji added 17 points and five rebounds, while Christian Braun pulled down 13 boards and pitched in eight points.

Battled back to get that dub 💪 pic.twitter.com/e9SXisKioj — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) December 2, 2020

The Wildcats had a chance to send the game to overtime down three with ten seconds left, but a three-point attempt by Kentucky senior Davion Mintz was no good.

KU moves to 2-1 on the year. Next up, the Jayhawks will return to Allen Fieldhouse to play their home opener against Washburn Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

