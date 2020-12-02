Riley Co. sees 16th COVID-19 related death

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has experienced its 16th COVID-19 related death.

The Riley County Health Department says an 86 year old woman passed away on Nov. 28, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 8. It said she was a resident at the Leonardville Nursing Home and her passing is the 16th COVID-19 related death in the county.

According to RCHD, the county has 71 new positive cases and 9 more recoveries since its Monday update.

RCHD said Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for nine positive patients and three PUIs at this time. It said two of the positives and one PUI are on ventilators.

“Private social gatherings have been one of the most significant sources of spread since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “If you choose to gather with friends and family please avoid close contact and follow safety guidelines. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash or sanitize your hands frequently.”

According to the department, two new outbreaks have been identified since its Monday report and one has expired. It said one outbreak appears under the school category and is associated with school transportation department staff. It said no students have been associated with the outbreak.

RCHD said free drive up testing will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Manhattan’s CiCo Park. It said everyone is welcome and no appointments are necessary. It said testing will be offered every Thursday except Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. It said future testing dates are Dec. 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. It said additional testing dates may be added in January.

For more information on COVID-19 in Riley Co., click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.