One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured Tuesday night following a two-vehicle crash that occurred after a car was disabled on a Pratt County roadway after it struck a deer, authorities said.

The fatality crash was reported at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on US-54 highway, about 10 miles east of the city of Pratt.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Toyota RAV4 sport utility vehicle was westbound on US-54 when it struck a deer. The RAV4 then was disabled and sitting sideways in the roadway.

A westbound 1997 HPB Road Trek camper van then struck the RAV4 on its passenger side.

The driver of the RAV4, Gregory G. Hettmansberger, 65, of Sun Prairie, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Hettmansberger was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the RAV4, Cynthia L. Hettmansberger, 70, of Sun Prairie, Wis., was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the camper van, Andrew C. Marshall, 26, of Shawnee, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Marshall was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.