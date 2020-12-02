Advertisement

Nursing homes in Midwest Region see worst spike in new COVID cases

By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report shows nursing homes in the Midwest region saw COVID cases quadruple since September.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living say outbreaks in nursing homes are due to community spread.

The Kansas Health Care association told me how a high positivity rate outside impacts life inside long-term care facilities.

“It didn’t get in there by itself, someone had to walk it into the door, and typically that’s going to be a staff member that’s been out there in the community,” Linda Mowbray said.

Linda Mowbray with the The Kansas Health Care association says nursing homes aren’t immune from the spike in COVID cases.

“The numbers show what we were fear for all along,” Mowbray emphasized. “When there’s a high positivity rate in the community, it’s going to spike in a long term care facilities as well.”

A report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living showed cases declining through mid-September, but the month of November took a turn for the worse.

“There’s so many asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals that if an individual staff member is exposed out in the community, it can come into the building and wreck habit,” Mowbray explained.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in September, about 300 positive cases were reported in nursing homes in Shawnee County.

In November, it jumped to nearly two thousand cases and COVID-related deaths are rising, too.

“They are frail, they are elderly, so they’re much more vulnerable to contracting and if they become symptomatic, the mortality rate is just horrific,” Mowbray said.

Nursing homes received CARES Act funding back in April.

Now, with a vaccine on the horizon, Mowbray says nursing homes should be considered a priority, “our nursing home residents have the highest mortality rate, they and their health care workers have got to be first in line.”

Until then, she says, everyone must step up, “it takes the community to say enough is enough. Until we take personal responsibility, all of us for reducing the amount of cases in the communities, the numbers in the nursing homes will go up.”

Kansas has 517 active clusters and 209 are in long-term care facilities.

The Kansas health care association says 777 Kansas nursing home residents have died of COVID.

13 News reached out to a few local nursing homes about how they are combating the increases, and we have received no comment yet.

