Nemaha County reports nine additional COVID-19 deaths

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported over the past week in Nemaha County, officials said Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Nemaha County stands at 24.

In its previously released report on Nov. 24, the Nemaha County Health Department reported 15 total deaths.

According to the Nemaha County Health Department’s Facebook page, all of the individuals who died over the past week were age 65 and older.

As of Tuesday, Nemaha County had seen 1,085 COVID-19 cases, officials said.

There are 146 active cases with 5 current hospitalizations.

Officials said there have been 915 coronavirus recoveries in Nemaha County.

