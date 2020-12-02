Advertisement

Nemaha County reports nine additional COVID-19 deaths

Nine additional coronavirus deaths were reported over the past week in Nemaha County, officials...
Nine additional coronavirus deaths were reported over the past week in Nemaha County, officials said Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Nemaha County stands at 24.(AP images)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported over the past week in Nemaha County, officials said Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Nemaha County stands at 24.

In its previously released report on Nov. 24, the Nemaha County Health Department reported 15 total deaths.

According to the Nemaha County Health Department’s Facebook page, all of the individuals who died over the past week were age 65 and older.

As of Tuesday, Nemaha County had seen 1,085 COVID-19 cases, officials said.

There are 146 active cases with 5 current hospitalizations.

Officials said there have been 915 coronavirus recoveries in Nemaha County.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stormont Vail gets Regeneron to fight against COVID-19
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Chandler court hearing ends in minutes Tuesday
Michael Gonzales, Katrina Glaspie and Evalt Catling Jr. were arrested following a Monday...
Three arrested following Monday morning high speed chase through two counties
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Crunch Fitness hosts Tesla Holiday Sweepstakes
Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail converts more rooms to negative pressure rooms
Police investigate discovery of body in downtown Topeka building
Brown Co. Sheriff gives holiday safety tips
SOTO, NETO Ride-To-Work pilot programs to sunset at end of December