Manhattan extends mask ordinance

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
"Little Apple on the Big Prairie" (Source: The City of Manhattan)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks will continue to be required in most Manhattan public places, after a close commission vote.

Commissioners Aaron Estabrook, Linda Morse, and Usha Reddi comprised the majority in a 3-2 vote to extend the city ordinance, according to KMAN. The extension was proposed to May 21, but Estabrook motioned for an April date to reassess the need for it.

The ordinance is patterned largely on Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide order requiring masks. It would require people to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor public spaces, where people cannot maintain six feet of social distance. Businesses and organizations also must require employees, customers, and visitors to wear masks on their premises.

