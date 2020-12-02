LDCPH opens enrollment for COVID-19 vaccination program for Douglas Co. healthcare employers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Douglas County Public Health Department has opened enrollment for COVID-19 vaccination programs for Douglas County healthcare employers.

Lawrence Douglas County Public Health Department says Douglas Co. healthcare employers can now enroll in the county COVID-19 vaccination program, which will help local planning efforts for distribution once an FDA-approved vaccine is available in Kansas.

LDCPH said an online sign-up form is available. It said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment estimates that around 6,000 healthcare workers and 1,300 hospital employees in Douglas Co. will qualify to receive the vaccine in the initial phase if they opt-in to receive the vaccine once it is approved and available.

According to LDCPH, under the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan, the KDHE is expected to get around 24,000 doses in the first shipment of the vaccine, which will come from Pfizer. It said the shipment is expected in mid-December and additional vaccines are expected the following week with around 150,000 doses expected by the end of December.

LDCPH said the initial vaccine distribution will be geared towards healthcare providers and long-term care residents, according to the state’s plan and in line with CDC recommendations. It said as vaccine supplies increase, more populations will be included, with the general population expected to receive it by late spring or early summer.

“We are asking all healthcare employers to enroll now to let us know how many employees they have who would qualify for the first phase of our vaccination plan,” said Charlie Bryan, Business Systems Analyst for Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health and Chair of the Unified Command’s Vaccination Planning Unit. “Employees will receive instructions for opting in or opting out, and those who opt-in will receive additional instructions for pre-registration and scheduling once the vaccine is available.”

According to LDCPH, the state’s plan defines those eligible to opt into the first phase as healthcare personnel paid and unpaid who are likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19 or infectious materials and are unable to work from home.

LDCPH said healthcare workers looking for more information about the vaccine approval process can visit this resource kit. It said Unified Command partners will announce the enrollment plans for other groups in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.