KNI hosting food distribution

By Marissa Ventrelli and Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Neurological Institute will be hosting a free food distribution sponsored by Harvesters Community Food Network and Town and Country Christian Church.

The distribution will be held at 9:30 am the KNI’s east entrance off 21st and Randolph St. Over 30,000 pounds of food will be given away. No identification is needed.

If you are interested in volunteering at the distribution, arrive at 8:30. Volunteers can also request and receive food.

