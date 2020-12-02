Kansas makes Rural Preservation grant applications available

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced that Rural Preservation grant applications are now available.

Governor Laura Kelly says that applications are now available for the Kansas Historical Society’s Kansas Rural Preservation grant program through the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. She said earlier in 2020, the Kansas Historical Society was the recipient of a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program. She said those grants are now being offered through a subgrant program to the owners of historic properties for repair and rehabilitation projects.

According to Gov. Kelly, the application deadline is at midnight on March 1, 2021. She said applications are required to be submitted online here.

“The Kansas Historical Society has been actively working to preserve and share Kansas history for nearly 150 years,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The Paul Bruhn grants will go a long way in ensuring historic properties across the state can get the upkeep and treatment they need, so we can continue to celebrate and learn about our rich history for generations to come.”

Gov. Kelly said applicants are required to own property listed in the National Register of Historic Places individually or as a contributing property in a National Register-listed historic district or have their property evaluated and determined as eligible for listing before the grant application is submitted. She said properties that are determined eligible are required to be listed within a community with a population of fewer than 3,000 people according to the 2010 U.S. Census. She said applicants are also required to provide justification of their rural locations as part of the application. She said property owners are not allowed to be the State or federal governments.

According to Gov. Kelly, grantees may be able to receive between $5,000 and $50,000. She said the grant reimburses 90% of eligible project activities up to the amount of the award and recipients will provide 10% of the cost of eligible project activities as a match.

Gov. Kelly said all rehabilitation work is required to comply with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards and Guidelines for Archeology and Historic Preservation. She said eligible activities include professional services and the projects that involve the preservation, rehabilitation or restoration of an eligible property. She said repairs involving building components like walls, doors, windows, chimneys, roofing and foundations are eligible activities. She said projects that involve the preservation or restoration of nonbuilding properties like an archeological site, park, cemetery, bridge and monument are also eligible.

According to Gov. Kelly, since the grant is supported by funding that was given by the National Park Service, projects are required to follow federal project requirements that include the competitive selection of contractors and consultants. She said additionally, an easement will be placed on the property following the project completion.

Gov. Kelly said Kansas Historical Society staff members will offer a free webinar with specifics for the program on Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. She said staff members will talk about the application process, approaches to writing the application and answer questions. She said to contact the HIsotirc Preservation Office at 785-272-8681, ext. 240 or kshs.shpo@ks.gov, in order to register for the workshop or request additional information.

More information on the grants is available here.

