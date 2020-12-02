Kansas City Nursing home settles pay discrimination claims

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (WIBW) - A Kansas City Nursing Home will pay $40,000 to settle pay discrimination claims.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says Edgewood Manor OPCO, LLC, which is a former owner of Edgewood Manor, a skilled nursing facility in Raytown, Mo., will pay $40,000 along with other relief to settle a sex pay discrimination lawsuit filed by the EEOC.

According to the EEOC, 12 female licensed practical nurses that worked in the facility from 2017 to 2020 were paid less than their male counterparts doing the same job. It said specifically, the company paid female LPNs $20 to $26.50 per hour based on years of experience while paying male LPNs with the same or less experience $25 to $27 per hour.

The EEOC said paying women less than men for doing a job with the same required skill, effort, responsibility and under the same working conditions violates the Equal Pay Act of 1963 as well as Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It said it filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri after trying to reach a pre-litigation settlement through a conciliation process. It said it originally sued on behalf of only one female LPN, but during the course of the case, found an additional 11 women that were also paid less than men.

According to the EEOC, Judge Gary A. Fenner approved the consent decree that awarded $40,000 in monetary damages to the 12 females. It said the decree requires OPCO, which no longer owns the facility, to engage professionals to review its practice of payment and report to it to ensure compliance with the EPA if it continues operations of any skilled nursing facility in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska or Illinois during a two-year term set by the decree.

“Equal pay for equal work is a straightforward principle that has been the law for almost 60 years,” said Andrea G. Baran, the EEOC’s regional attorney in St. Louis. “Employers simply cannot pay women less than men for doing the same job.”

“Women continue to face barriers to equal pay,” said Jack Vasquez, Jr., director of the EEOC’s St. Louis District Office. “The EEOC will vigorously enforce the EPA until pay discrimination based on sex is a thing of the past.”

The EEOC said it is responsible for enforcing federal laws that prohibit employment discrimination. It said the St. Louis District Office takes care of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and parts of southern Illinois.

