Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will host a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.
Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. and will update the state regarding COVID-19.
Gov. Kelly said she will also be discussing the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for the state.
If you cannot view or video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.