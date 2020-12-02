Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will host a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. and will update the state regarding COVID-19.

Gov. Kelly said she will also be discussing the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for the state.

