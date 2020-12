Good Kid -12/1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - HE IS A GENTLEMAN AND A SCHOLAR, AND DILANKA RANA-WEERA IS OUR FIRST DECEMBER GOOD KID. DILANKA IS THE OPTIMIST CLUB’S OUTSTANDING STUDENT THIS PAST MONTH. HE’S A MANHATTAN HIGH SENIOR. HE’S NOT ONLY PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY OF MODEL UN, BUT VICE PRESIDENT OF THE STUDENT COUNCIL.. AND OF THEIR ASIAN STUDENT UNION, TOO.

THIS OUTSTANDING MEMBER OF THE CLASS OF 20-21 HELPED PUT THE CIVIC AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CLUB TOGETHER AT MHS. RIGHT NOW, HIS PLANS ARE STUDYING BIOLOGY AND POST-SECONDARY EDUCATION... AND WE'RE ALSO HOPING HE'LL STAY IN MANHATTAN TO ATTEND K-STATE.

