’Giving Tuesday’ helps Be Able Community continue to give back to the community

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Giving is done every day for one Manhattan non-profit organization, not just on Giving Tuesday.

Be Able Community is a new non-profit in Manhattan, focusing on giving back to the community, by helping community members take the next step to improving their life, regardless of their background.

All programming at Be Able is made possible by donations from businesses and community members throughout the area.

Be Able is an inclusive community center, hosting outreach events, such as winter coat giveaways, creative arts workshops and discussion groups.

“It’s just a place where we can meet up and kind of contact one another and be involved with one another and to help others.” Be Able Community, program director, Marlon Jackson says.

“Not to be judgmental at all, so there’s all walks of life, that actually come through Be Able, itself, each and every day.” Be Able Community, volunteer, Don AE O’Banion says.

“Makes the community feel more valuable as well, just knowing that there’s always going to be somebody to kind of help fill the gaps.” Be Able Community, mentor, Jean Grumblatt says.

Be Able Community is located in the Old Sears Building at the corner of 4th Street and Houston in downtown Manhattan. If you’d like to donate to the Be Able Community, visit their website.

