Giving Tuesday allows local organizations to receive donations, but fear of scams increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Giving Tuesday allows a multitude of organizations and charities to donate to, but scammers take money from people no matter the day.

The better business bureau wants to give people pointers to donors being scammed by fake organizations, or legitimate organizations utilizing their donations in different ways. Such as an organization saying it’ll donate to military veterans but the money ends up being donated to another service within the organization.

Ash Boutique in downtown Topeka treated shoppers to an evening of fun while treating the Capper Foundation to a portion of their sales this Giving Tuesday. Being a legitimate organization, Capper Foundation felt it’s important to work alongside other local businesses to get awareness of their causes.

Edie Smith, the Vice President for Development and Marketing for the Capper Foundation, spoke with 13 News.

She said, “This is Giving Tuesday so it’s a great day to support organizations like capper foundation so we just ask the community help us continue to providing those services that children and adults need.”

Elsewhere, Big Brother Big Sisters kicked off a raffle and rewarded your $50 donation with a chance at $250,000, along with other prizes.

Area Director Eric Maydew said, “There is just a lot of kids that don’t necessarily do well in social environments, might struggle in school, come from single-parent homes, and lots of different things that they are facing that can get them on the wrong path, and so insert a big or a caring volunteer to help steer them on the right path or keep them on the right path and that is really what it is about.”

But, the Better Business Bureau wants people to be beware of those trying to take advantage of your generosity. State Director Denise Groene said to treat charities just like you would a business.

“Take the time and check out that charity,” she said.

Ask questions, get confirmation that it is a valid organization and make sure they are clear on their mission, programs and services before donating or giving them your financial information. Especially during a day like Giving Tuesday.

Groene said, “If you get phone call and they’re telling you about their charities, they’re asking for your donation - simply ask them for a phone number to call back. Do your due diligence, go online, check it out and also go directly to the source.”

Also, beware of scammers using a name that may sound alike to a well-known organization.

“Instead of like Susan G. Komen foundation for breast cancer awareness, it may be Susan Komen breast cancer. Something very similar that if you’re not paying attention is an easy way to trip you up,” she said.

A legitimate organization will welcome your questions and sticking with locally-based groups gives the added benefit of helping your community.

Maydew said, “This is a statewide raffle to serve kids across Kansas not just here in Topeka. So we encourage people to purchase a ticket at ksbigsraffle.org.”

Smith explained the importance of donations.

She said, “Children and adults with disabilities still have needs and still need our assistance, so we’re here for them.”

You can report a scam through the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker.

