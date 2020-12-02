Advertisement

Driver of stolen car killed while fleeing from officers in Wichita

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a car that had been reported stolen was killed Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle collision that occurred while he was fleeing from police officers in Wichita, according to KWCH-TV.

The driver of the other car in the crash suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Meridian and MacArthur in southwest Wichita.

KWCH says a red 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was stolen as it was left running outside a residence in the 700 block of W. Lockwood in Wichita, about 2 miles southeast of where the crash occurred.

Police located the stolen car about 20 minutes later near W. 55th Street South and South West Street, KWCH reports. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Tucker took off and led officers on a vehicle pursuit that lasted less than a mile.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which was investigating the crash, the Cruze was northbound on Meridian fleeing from officers when it struck a 2014 Toyota Corolla that was southbound on Meridian turning to go east on MacArthur.

The Chevrolet then left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Donald Ray Tucker, 36, of Chanute, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Tucker wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota, Kelly Louis Sandwell, 64, of Norwich, was reported to have serious injuries. He was transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita for treatment.

Both drivers were alone in the vehicles, the patrol said.

