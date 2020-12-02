Crunch Fitness hosts Tesla Holiday Sweepstakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six franchisee owners of Crunch Fitness have come together to giveaway a Tesla Model 3.

Crunch Fitness says it is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by enjoining fitness and entertainment. It said to achieve this, it will be hosting a sweepstake to encourage Americans to stay in shape during the holiday season. It said one lucky gymgoer will get a one base model Tesla 3 or $42,000 in cash. It said all new and current gym members are eligible for entry.

According to Crunch, the sweepstake will end on Dec. 31, 2020, and the winner will be announced in February of 2021.

Crunch said only residents of Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia and Canada, excluding Quebec will be able to enter the sweepstake.

According to Crunch, in order to enter the sweepstake, gymgoers will be encouraged to register online and download a seven-day pass that is redeemable at participating Crunch Fitness locations in order to be entered once. It said registrants that visit a Crunch Fitness location and get the pass will get an additional entry. It said registrants that join at a participating Crunch Fitness location will get three additional entries.

Crunch said any current member that checks in once during the contest period will automatically receive five entries. It said everyone is limited to a maximum of five entries.

According to Crunch, anyone can earn up to five entries by hand printing their complete name, mailing address and the address of the Crunch Fitness location nearest them on a piece of paper and mail it to:

Crunch Tesla Sweepstakes, c/o PCG365, LLC,

P.O. Box 1008, Manhasset, NY 11030.

Limit one (1) mail-in entry per envelope.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.