Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday just west of dowtown Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 4:37 a.m. in the 600 block of S.W. Taylor.
The initial call indicated one vehicle was on fire with several other cars in close proximity.
First-arriving crews found multiple vehicles on fire.
An investigator had been called to the scene as of 4:48 a.m.
