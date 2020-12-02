Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday just west of dowtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 4:37 a.m. in the 600 block of S.W. Taylor.

The initial call indicated one vehicle was on fire with several other cars in close proximity.

First-arriving crews found multiple vehicles on fire.

An investigator had been called to the scene as of 4:48 a.m.

