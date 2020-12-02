Advertisement

California man seriously injured in car-semi crash in Douglas County

A 30-year-old California man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in...
A 30-year-old California man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in southeast Douglas County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in southeast Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-56 highway and E. 2200 Road. The location was about 3 miles east of Baldwin City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Ford passenger car was traveling north on E. 2200 Road when it failed to yield the right of way to traffic on US-56 highway.

A 2014 Kenworth semi-trailer that was westbound on US-56 then struck the Ford on its passenger side, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, Devin M. Brooks, 30, of Yucca Valley, Calif., was reported to have suffered serious injuries. Brooks was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said Brooks was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Otho R. St. John, 60, of Polo, Mo., and a passenger, Brenda L. St. John, 57, of Polo, Mo., were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Chandler court hearing ends in minutes Tuesday
Michael Gonzales, Katrina Glaspie and Evalt Catling Jr. were arrested following a Monday...
Three arrested following Monday morning high speed chase through two counties
Stormont Vail gets Regeneron to fight against COVID-19
Gov. Kelly Calling on Congress to pass economic relief package
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
First Alert Snow Tonight
Wednesday forecast: Dry today, snow chance tonight
Not as much snow as models were indicating a couple days ago
Dry today, snow chance tonight