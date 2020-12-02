California man seriously injured in car-semi crash in Douglas County

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in southeast Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-56 highway and E. 2200 Road. The location was about 3 miles east of Baldwin City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Ford passenger car was traveling north on E. 2200 Road when it failed to yield the right of way to traffic on US-56 highway.

A 2014 Kenworth semi-trailer that was westbound on US-56 then struck the Ford on its passenger side, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, Devin M. Brooks, 30, of Yucca Valley, Calif., was reported to have suffered serious injuries. Brooks was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said Brooks was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Otho R. St. John, 60, of Polo, Mo., and a passenger, Brenda L. St. John, 57, of Polo, Mo., were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.