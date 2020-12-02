Advertisement

California driver sentenced after bringing heroin, fentanyl to Kansas

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man has been sentenced for bringing heroin and fentanyl into Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a California man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for transporting fentanyl and heroin into Kansas.

According to McAllister, Mauricio Canas, 24, of Bermuda Dunes, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a phone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

McAllister said in his plea, Canas admitted that he and a co-defendant were stopped in Thomas Co. on a traffic violation. He said in the car, troopers found over 9 pounds of fentanyl and over 8 pounds of heroin.

According to McAllister, investigators learned that Canas was transporting the drugs from California to New York for distribution when he passed through Kansas. He said Canas used a phone to communicate with his contacts in New York.

McAllister said co-defendant Eduardo Arellano-Sanchez is set for sentencing on Feb. 16, 2021.

McAllister said he commends the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak for their work on the case.

