Brown Co. Sheriff gives holiday safety tips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tis the season to be safer during the holidays.

Sheriff John Merchant says these basic tips and reminders are a must during the season:

Holiday Scams

Law Enforcement sees an increase in scams during the holiday season, Sheriff Merchant says. In order to combat scammers, it’s avoid providing any personal information over the phone or computer. “There are IRS Scams, social security scams, [and] inheritance scams just to name a few,” Merchant says. “If it’s too good to be true, it is most likely a scam.” Scammers who call multiple times can be deterred by simply advising them to contact law enforcement.

At Home Safety

Those lights inside your home? Burglars can use that to their advantage. “A dark home at regular hours indicate that no one is home,” Sheriff Merchant says. “From this they can figure out what schedules a family has.” A good tip is to ask trusted family or friends to turn on lights and other electronics to give the appearance that the home is occupied.

If you do happen to be a victim of a burglary, having items engraved with your name or another personal identifier can help law enforcement track the items. Do not engrave the items with your social security number, Merchant says. If you have gifts delivered, avoid leaving them on your front door step, where it’s easy for burglars to see.

As with any season, having great neighbors can also be a great deterrent for burglaries. Have trusted neighbors check on your property when you are not home, and you can return the favor. If you happen to see any suspicious vehicles, contact law enforcement immediately.

Make sure your pets are warm during the cold weather. Have plenty of food and water available, and warm shelter. If you have any elderly neighbors, friends or relatives, periodically check on them to make sure they have heat, and are eating and drinking properly.

Holiday Shopping

While you are out shopping, there is someone looking out for easy targets.

Keep your wallet in a tight location, like a pants pocket. A loose area, like a jacket pocket, can make it easier for the item to be stolen, Merchant says.

Be sure to also cover your PIN at a public ATM to hide your information. Also, never leave valuable items in plain sight in your car. “It only takes seconds for theives to break in,” Sheriff Merchant says.

Sheriff Merchant says these simple tips will help keep you safe as you prepare for the holiday season.

