Brown Co. man arrested following disturbance

Jazzpar Martin was arrested following reports of a disturbance in Brown County.
Jazzpar Martin was arrested following reports of a disturbance in Brown County.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Brown County man has been arrested after reports of a disturbance.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the 300 block of Leonard St. in Hamlin on Nov. 28, with reports of a disturbance.

According to the Sheriff’s office, upon the deputy’s arrival, the suspect, Jazzpar Martin, 19, of Ulysses, became combative and was arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer, minor in possession of alcohol, criminal threat against a law enforcement officer, obstruction and disorderly conduct.

