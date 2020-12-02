Brown Co. man arrested following disturbance

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Brown County man has been arrested after reports of a disturbance.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the 300 block of Leonard St. in Hamlin on Nov. 28, with reports of a disturbance.

According to the Sheriff’s office, upon the deputy’s arrival, the suspect, Jazzpar Martin, 19, of Ulysses, became combative and was arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer, minor in possession of alcohol, criminal threat against a law enforcement officer, obstruction and disorderly conduct.

