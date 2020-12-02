Advertisement

Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka building.

Officers were called at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday to 1000 S.E. Quincy on a body that had been found in the building.

Responding officers located the body and detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Police told 13 NEWS at the scene that the person’s body appeared to have been in the building “for quite awhile.”

There was no immediate indication of foul play in the incident, though police said it was early in their investigation.

Police who were investigating the discovery of the body had gathered about 11 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot outside the southeast portion of the building, near S.E. 10th Avenue and Monroe Street.

The building, which formerly housed the Shortman Dodge dealership and later a parking garage, is located immediately west of Interstate 70 on the southeast edge of downtown Topeka.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

