Arrest made in Manhattan rape investigation

(AP)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department announced the arrest of a 23-year-old man on charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in connection to a November 24 incident involving a 12-year-old girl.

On December 1, Tavian Garrett of Manhattan was arrested on five counts of rape and five counts of criminal sodomy. Garrett was issued a bond of $350,000 and is being held at the Riley County Jail.

According to Lt. Col. Terence Kelley, Director of Public Affairs for the 1st Infantry Division, Specialist Tavian Garrett is an active-duty soldier assigned to the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley. He said the military base is aware of the allegations against him and take them seriously. He said Ft. Riley’s law enforcement team helped RCPD with Garrett’s arrest on Tuesday and is cooperating with the investigation.

