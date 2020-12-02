15 JCFD firefighters quarantined with COVID-19

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Firefighters Local 3309 has almost one-third of its firefighters on quarantine due to COVID-19.

Junction City Firefighters says in a Facebook post that Junction City Firefighters Local 3309 has almost 15 of its members on quarantine due to positive COVID-19 test results.

The firefighters said they want the community to know that men and women that are healthy and working are doing a great job of continuing to provide Fire and EMS services in the area. It said several members have been working extra shifts to ensure the services remain in tact.

According to the firefighters, members will return to work when they have met the appropriate criteria.

