Washburn men’s basketball wins home opener over UCO, 81-71

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn men’s basketball team moved to 3-0 on the season and 36-1 all-time in Lee Arena season openers with an 81-71 win over Central Oklahoma Monday night.

Sophomore guard Tyler Nelson led the way for the Ichabods with 23 points on 8-10 shooting from the field and 7-8 from beyond the arc.

”We came in the game, executed our plays, and my teammates found me and I knocked down the shot,” Nelson said.

Senior guard Tyler Geiman added 18 points and six assists, while Connor Deffebaugh rounded out Washburn’s double-digit scorers with 11 points on a perfect 5-5 clip.

The Ichabods trailed by three at halftime before rallying for the ten-point win in the second half.

“That’s a good team. They’re gonna win a lot of games,” head coach Brett Ballard said. “Kind of got punched in the mouth, but I liked how we responded. I thought Will McKee gave us a great spark off the bench in the first half, and then second half we kind of weathered the storm, then I just loved our toughness the last five minutes of the game.”

Next up, Washburn travels to Lawrence to take on the #7 Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse Thursday night.

