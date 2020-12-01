Wabaunsee Co. starts to see downward trend in COVID-19 cases

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County is starting to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriffs Office and health department say in a Facebook post that currently, the county has seen five deaths related to COVID-19, three hospitalizations and 29 new cases as of Monday, Nov. 30.

A message from the Wabaunsee County Health Department and the Wabaunsee County Emergency Operations Center. As of... Posted by Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

According to the KDHE, Wabaunsee Co. has had 308 total cases of the virus. It said the state is now showing around 2,500 new cases per day.

However, the Wabaunsee County Health Department said it is starting to see a slight downward trend in new cases, and can only hope this continues.

WCHD said county commissioners voted on resolution 20-3 accepting Governor Laura Kelly’s mandatory mask order. It said a stipulation has been added that will allow the mandate to be reviewed on Jan. 11, 2021.

WCHD said it is begging residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It said the community needs everyone’s help to keep schools open. It said hospitals continue to be full or close to full. It said to help, be safe, wear a mask, social distance, wash hands often and keep gatherings small.

