Advertisement

US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo an American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo an American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state.

In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory.

They maintain that Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions.

Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Saturday night threw out the lawsuit, including an order by a lower court judge blocking the certification of any uncertified races.

Justices cited the law’s 180-day time limit on filing legal challenges to its provisions, as well as the staggering demand that an entire election be overturned retroactively.

In the state’s courts, Kelly and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law — most of them by Democrats — or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in...
Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old
The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday...
Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

Latest News

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
Manhattan extends mask ordinance
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Be Able Community
’Giving Tuesday’ helps Be Able Community continue to give back to the community
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus