Tuesday night forecast: Snow chance Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are watching a winter storm system tomorrow into Thursday. Right now pinpointing the highest potential for accumulating snow south I-70 and in general across northeast Kansas a trace to 2″ through Thursday. This will start out as rain tomorrow afternoon and eventually transition to snow Wednesday night. Most models have Thursday afternoon dry.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to increase with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

With rain changing over to snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows drop in the upper 20s-low 30s for many spots that will bring hazardous road conditions for Thursday mornings commute. With mainly dry conditions by the afternoon, highs will be in the mid 30s to possibly low 40s especially for those that don’t get much if any snow at all.

After the storm system moves out on Thursday, that’s going to be it for precipitation for a while with dry conditions through early next week and highs warming back up in the low 50s by the weekend.

Taking Action:

With the potential for accumulating snow Wednesday night, be ready for travel delays Thursday morning. Remember it does not take much to cause problems so even if it’s a trace to 0.5″, give yourself extra time on the roads. Check back tomorrow for an update on the snowfall accumulation forecast.

Slick roads possible Thursday morning (WIBW)

