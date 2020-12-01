Topeka Youth Commission offers $10,000 in grants for local youth projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Youth Commission is offering $10,000 in grants to fund local youth projects.

The Topeka Youth Commission says with help from the Topeka Community Foundation, it is administering the first Topeka Youth-Led Granting Initiative.

TYC said the initiative will provide $10,000 in funding to projects led and directed by youth in the Topeka and Shawnee County area.

According to the Commission, beginning Nov. 16, youth under the age of 21, accompanied by a local organization, will be able to apply for up to $2,000 in funding for a project of their choice that falls under the specified theme.

TYC said awards will be decided by members of the commission based on the quality and strength of the project that was presented for the identified theme.

According to TYC, the theme for the 2020-2021 Youth Development Fund is Stay785.

The Commission said the goal of Stay785 is to give youth in the community a chance to choose what they want to see in Topeka and bring that vision to life. It said applicants can request up to $2,000 in funding for a project that looks to improve Topeka and Shawnee Co. with the goal of keeping and attracting youth to the area.

According to TYC, examples include but are not limited to murals, beautification projects, local events, modernization of attractions and more.

TYC said grant applications can be found on its website, as well as the Topeka Community Foundation’s website.

For questions, email topekayouthcommission@gmail.com

