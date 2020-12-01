Advertisement

Topeka Youth Commission offers $10,000 in grants for local youth projects

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Youth Commission is offering $10,000 in grants to fund local youth projects.

The Topeka Youth Commission says with help from the Topeka Community Foundation, it is administering the first Topeka Youth-Led Granting Initiative.

TYC said the initiative will provide $10,000 in funding to projects led and directed by youth in the Topeka and Shawnee County area.

According to the Commission, beginning Nov. 16, youth under the age of 21, accompanied by a local organization, will be able to apply for up to $2,000 in funding for a project of their choice that falls under the specified theme.

TYC said awards will be decided by members of the commission based on the quality and strength of the project that was presented for the identified theme.

According to TYC, the theme for the 2020-2021 Youth Development Fund is Stay785.

The Commission said the goal of Stay785 is to give youth in the community a chance to choose what they want to see in Topeka and bring that vision to life. It said applicants can request up to $2,000 in funding for a project that looks to improve Topeka and Shawnee Co. with the goal of keeping and attracting youth to the area.

According to TYC, examples include but are not limited to murals, beautification projects, local events, modernization of attractions and more.

TYC said grant applications can be found on its website, as well as the Topeka Community Foundation’s website.

For questions, email topekayouthcommission@gmail.com

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in...
Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old
The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday...
Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

Latest News

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
Manhattan extends mask ordinance
Be Able Community
’Giving Tuesday’ helps Be Able Community continue to give back to the community
Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday,...
Stormont Vail looking into new forms of staff support to cope with COVID-19 deaths
2019 Manhattan Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade
MHK Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade preview
Be Able Community
Giving Tuesday in MHK - Be Able Community