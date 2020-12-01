Advertisement

Topeka hospitals continue to see high occupancy and spread of COVID-19.

(KGNS)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Reports from Topeka’s hospitals show hospital occupancy rates and community spread of COVID-19 remain high.

Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy reports the hospital is taking care of 100 positive COVID-19 patients.

The hospital’s scorecard shows 29.9 percent of all COVID-19 tests conducted by Stormont Vail have come back positive which marks it as a high level of community spread.

According to the scorecard, 95 percent of the hospital’s medical beds are in use

Kenagy said the staff continues to be impacted by the virus with 111 team members and 10 providers with active cases of the virus.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis hospital’s dashboard shows the critical care unit is at 94 percent capacity.

The hospital is treating 43 COVID-19 patients and 39 of their associates are in isolation.

