Three arrested following Monday morning high speed chase through two counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are in custody after a high-speed police chase on Monday morning that spanned through two counties.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says three people are in custody after a pursuit on Monday morning in southern Jackson Co.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, a Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy saw a black 2017 Lincoln MKZ passenger car with an expired registration headed north. It said the vehicle c0ontnued near 142nd Rd. and allegedly almost hit a northbound truck near 150th Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle continued to fail to stop and went west at 174th Rd. and back to Highway 75 southbound and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. It said a Shawnee Co. Deputy deployed a tire deflation device that ruptured both passenger’s side tires of the suspect vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office then said the vehicle exited Highway 75 at 46th St. and tried to reenter the highway on the southbound on-ramp. It said the vehicle then came to a stop at that location.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Mayetta Police Department helped with the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said the three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and a quantity of methamphetamine was seized during the stop.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Michael Gonzales, 32, of Topeka, was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. It said Gonzales also had an outstanding felony probation warrant from Osage Co.

The Sheriff’s Office said the front seat passenger and owner of the vehicle, Katrina Glaspie, 40, of Manhattan, was arrested on various counts of identity theft. It said Galspie also had an outstanding warrant from Riley Co.

Lastly, the Sheriff’s Office said the rear seat passenger, Evalt Catling Jr., 24, of Topeka was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. It said Catling also had outstanding warrants from the Topeka Police Department.

