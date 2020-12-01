Advertisement

Tender Loving Care creates Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel Fund on Giving Tuesday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care has established its new Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel Fund on Giving Tuesday.

Tender Loving Care says it has established the Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel Fund, which will help support pet parents that need a helping when their pet has experienced an illness or tragedy, or when owners have fallen on hard times and cannot afford the requirements of pet care.

TLC said during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Pet Nursing Hotel Fund is a great way to extend a helping hand to pets and pet parents in need. It said it hopes residents will consider supporting the foundation on Giving Tuesday.

According to TLC, the fund is administered by the Topeka Community Foundation. It said to donate, click here and scroll all the way down to the Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel Fund page. It said contributions are tax-deductible and a letter will be sent upon receipt of residents’ donation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in...
Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old
The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday...
Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

Latest News

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
Manhattan extends mask ordinance
Be Able Community
’Giving Tuesday’ helps Be Able Community continue to give back to the community
Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday,...
Stormont Vail looking into new forms of staff support to cope with COVID-19 deaths
2019 Manhattan Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade
MHK Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade preview
Be Able Community
Giving Tuesday in MHK - Be Able Community