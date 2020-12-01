Tender Loving Care creates Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel Fund on Giving Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care has established its new Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel Fund on Giving Tuesday.

Tender Loving Care says it has established the Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel Fund, which will help support pet parents that need a helping when their pet has experienced an illness or tragedy, or when owners have fallen on hard times and cannot afford the requirements of pet care.

TLC said during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Pet Nursing Hotel Fund is a great way to extend a helping hand to pets and pet parents in need. It said it hopes residents will consider supporting the foundation on Giving Tuesday.

According to TLC, the fund is administered by the Topeka Community Foundation. It said to donate, click here and scroll all the way down to the Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel Fund page. It said contributions are tax-deductible and a letter will be sent upon receipt of residents’ donation.

