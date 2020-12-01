Advertisement

Tecumseh North Elementary hosts socially distant Santa visits

By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -We’ve all heard of drive thru food service... but what about drive thru Santa visits?

Tecumseh North Elementary held their annual pancakes and pj’s event, but this year things looked a little different.

“In a normal year students would come in with their families dressed in their pajamas, they would get pancakes or sausage and juice or milk and then they would get the opportunity if they wanted to and visit with Santa”

The Tecumseh North PTO wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop them from their annual fundraiser.

So they decided to serve up some holiday spirit “to-go”

“They’ll drive up in front of the school and we’ll take their order for pancakes, we’ll bring it out in a to go box and then they’ll pull up just a little ways and they’ll get to visit with Santa who is sitting behind a Plexiglas shield”

Even in a time of social distancing, Tecumseh North found a way to make visits with Santa possible.

“its a great opportunity for the kids that don’t have a chance to go to the mall to take pictures somewhere else to get to see Santa live and in person here at school.”

